Schroder Recovery Z Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.51%
- 3 Year sharpe0.48
- 3 Year alpha-1.14
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)
- OCF0.91%
- SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupSchroders
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B3W2HM55
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide capital growth by investing in equity and equity related securities of UK companies that have suffered a severe setback in either share price or profitability. The Fund is actively managed and invests at least 80% of its assets in equity and equity related securities of UK companies.