Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide capital growth in excess of its benchmark* (after fees have been deducted) over a three to five year period by investing in equity and equity related securities of Asian smaller companies (excluding Japan) and in global emerging market smaller companies.The Fund is actively managed and invests at least 80% of its assets in equity and equity related securities of small-sized Asian (excluding Japan) and global emerging market companies. These are companies that, at the time of purchase, are similar in size to those comprising the bottom 30% by market capitalisation of the equities market in Asia and other emerging markets.