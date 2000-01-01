Schroder Sterling Corporate Bond Z Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.75%
- 3 Year sharpe1.73
- 3 Year alpha2.91
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkICE BofAML Sterling Corp&Coll TR EUR
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.62%
- Sector£ Corporate Bond
- Manager GroupSchroders
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0009379370
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide income and capital growth in excess of the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Sterling Corporate & Collateralised (Gross Total Return) index (after fees have been deducted) over a three to five year period by investing in fixed and floating rate securities issued by UK companies and companies worldwide.