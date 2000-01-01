Schroder Sterling Corporate Bond Z Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.84%
- 3 Year sharpe1.74
- 3 Year alpha2.93
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkICE BofAML Sterling Corp&Coll TR EUR
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.62%
- Sector£ Corporate Bond
- Manager GroupSchroders
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B7458508
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide income and capital growth in excess of the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Sterling Corporate & Collateralised (Gross Total Return) index (after fees have been deducted) over a three to five year period by investing in fixed and floating rate securities issued by UK companies and companies worldwide.