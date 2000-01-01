Schroder Sterling Corporate Bond Z Inc

Fund
  • Yield History3.84%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.74
  • 3 Year alpha2.93
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkICE BofAML Sterling Corp&Coll TR EUR
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.62%
  • Sector£ Corporate Bond
  • Manager GroupSchroders
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B7458508

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide income and capital growth in excess of the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Sterling Corporate & Collateralised (Gross Total Return) index (after fees have been deducted) over a three to five year period by investing in fixed and floating rate securities issued by UK companies and companies worldwide.

