Schroder Strategic Bond Z Inc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History3.18%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.99
  • 3 Year alpha3.98
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkIA £ Strategic Bond
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.79%
  • Sector£ Strategic Bond
  • Manager GroupSchroders
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B717KH50

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide income and capital growth of between 2.5% and 4.5% per annum (after fees have been deducted) over a three to five year period by investing in fixed and floating rate securities issued by governments, government agencies, supra-nationals and companies worldwide. This cannot be guaranteed and your capital is at risk. The Fund is actively managed and invests at least 80% of its assets in fixed and floating rate securities denominated in sterling (or in other currencies and hedged back into sterling) issued by governments, government agencies, supra-national and corporate issuers worldwide.

