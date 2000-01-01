Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide income and capital growth of between 2.5% and 4.5% per annum (after fees have been deducted) over a three to five year period by investing in fixed and floating rate securities issued by governments, government agencies, supra-nationals and companies worldwide. This cannot be guaranteed and your capital is at risk. The Fund is actively managed and invests at least 80% of its assets in fixed and floating rate securities denominated in sterling (or in other currencies and hedged back into sterling) issued by governments, government agencies, supra-national and corporate issuers worldwide.