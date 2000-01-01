Schroder Strategic Credit L Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History4.06%
- 3 Year sharpe1.53
- 3 Year alpha3.34
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkICE LIBOR 3 Month GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.66%
- Sector£ Strategic Bond
- Manager GroupSchroders
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B11DP106
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide income and capital growth in excess of 3 Month GBP LIBOR (or an equivalent reference rate) (after fees have been deducted) over a three to five year period by investing in fixed and floating rate securities of companies in the UK and Europe but this cannot be guaranteed and your capital is at risk.