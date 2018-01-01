Schroder Sustainable Bond Z GB Inc fund price, performance, charts and research

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide an absolute return of the ICE BofA Sterling 3-Month Government Bill Index plus 1% (after fees have been deducted) over rolling 12-month periods by investing directly or indirectly in fixed and floating rate securities issued by governments, government agencies and companies worldwide. The Fund is actively managed and invests at least 80% of its assets directly, or indirectly through derivatives, in fixed and floating rate securities denominated in sterling (or in other currencies and hedged back into sterling) issued by governments, government agencies, supra-national and corporate issuers worldwide.