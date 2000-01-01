Investment Strategy

The fund aims to provide capital growth and income in excess of the FTSE All Share (Gross Total Return) index (after fees have been deducted) over a three to five year period by investing in equity and equity related securities of UK companies which meet the Investment Manager’s sustainability criteria. The fund invests into a relatively small number of assets, or into individual countries or a specific market sector. Such concentrated portfolios give rise to more risk than where investments are spread across a larger number of assets, countries or market sectors.