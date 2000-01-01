Schroder Sustainable UK Equity Z Inc

Fund
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History2.67%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.16
  • 3 Year alpha-0.73
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.84%
  • IA SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupSchroders
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0032312612

Investment Strategy

The fund aims to provide capital growth and income in excess of the FTSE All Share (Gross Total Return) index (after fees have been deducted) over a three to five year period by investing in equity and equity related securities of UK companies which meet the Investment Manager’s sustainability criteria. The fund invests into a relatively small number of assets, or into individual countries or a specific market sector. Such concentrated portfolios give rise to more risk than where investments are spread across a larger number of assets, countries or market sectors.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .