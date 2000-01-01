Schroder Tokyo Z Inc GBP Hedged

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History1.24%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.39
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkTOPIX TR GBP
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF1.01%
  • SectorJapan
  • Manager GroupSchroders
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B8V8R746

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide capital growth in excess of the Tokyo Stock Exchange 1st Section (Gross Total Return) index (after fees have been deducted) over a three to five year period by investing in equity and equity related securities of Japanese companies.The Fund is actively managed and invests at least 80% of its assets in equity and equity related securities of Japanese companies.

Latest news

