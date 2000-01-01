Schroder UK Alpha Income Z Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History4.82%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.45
  • 3 Year alpha-2.2
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.92%
  • SectorUK Equity Income
  • Manager GroupSchroders
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B073JS25

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide income and capital growth in excess of the FTSE All Share (Gross Total Return) index (after fees have been deducted) over a three to five year period by investing in equity and equity related securities of UK companies.

