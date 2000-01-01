Schroder UK Alpha Plus Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History2.12%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.39
  • 3 Year alpha-2.69
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF1.66%
  • SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupSchroders
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0031440133

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide capital growth in excess of the FTSE All Share (Gross Total Return) index (after fees have been deducted) over a three to five year period by investing in equity and equity related securities of UK companies.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .