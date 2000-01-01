Schroder UK Alpha Plus Z Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.96%
- 3 Year sharpe0.52
- 3 Year alpha-1.81
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.91%
- SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupSchroders
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B60R7N45
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide capital growth in excess of the FTSE All Share (Gross Total Return) index (after fees have been deducted) over a three to five year period by investing in equity and equity related securities of UK companies.