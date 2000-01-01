Schroder UK Dynamic Abs Ret P2 GBP Acc

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.86
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.16%
  • SectorTargeted Absolute Return
  • Manager GroupSchroders
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B3N53472

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve an absolute return by investing in equity and equity related securities of UK companies. Absolute returns means the Fund seeks a positive return over rolling 12-month periods in all market conditions, but this cannot be guaranteed and your capital is at risk.

