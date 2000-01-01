Schroder UK Dynamic Smaller Coms Z Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.45%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.74
  • 3 Year alpha4.14
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE Small Cap Ex Invest Trust TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.92%
  • SectorUK Smaller Companies
  • Manager GroupSchroders
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0007220360

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide capital growth in excess of the FTSE Small Cap ex Investment Trust (Gross Total Return) index (after fees have been deducted) over a three to five year period by investing in equity and equity related securities of small-sized UK companies.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .