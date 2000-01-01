Schroder UK Dynamic Smaller Coms Z Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.45%
- 3 Year sharpe0.74
- 3 Year alpha4.14
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE Small Cap Ex Invest Trust TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.92%
- SectorUK Smaller Companies
- Manager GroupSchroders
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0007220360
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide capital growth in excess of the FTSE Small Cap ex Investment Trust (Gross Total Return) index (after fees have been deducted) over a three to five year period by investing in equity and equity related securities of small-sized UK companies.