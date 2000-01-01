Schroder UK Mid 250 Z Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.45%
- 3 Year sharpe0.63
- 3 Year alpha-0.82
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE 250 Ex Investment Trust TR GBP
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.91%
- SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupSchroders
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B76V7X74
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide long term capital growth in excess of the FTSE 250 ex Investment Trusts (Gross Total Return) index (after fees have been deducted) over a three to five year period by investing in equity and equity related securities of companies listed in the FTSE 250 Index ex Investment Trusts.