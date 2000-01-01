Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide capital growth in excess of the FTSE All Share (Gross Total Return) index (after fees have been deducted) over a five to seven year period by investing in equity and equity related securities of UK companies. The Fund is actively managed and invests its assets indirectly through collective investment schemes, exchange traded funds, real estate investments trusts and closed end funds, in equity and equity related securities of UK companies. These are companies that are incorporated, headquartered or have their principal business activities in the UK.