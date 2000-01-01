Schroder UK Opportunities C Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.38%
- 3 Year sharpe0.50
- 3 Year alpha-1.42
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.17%
- SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupSchroders
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0007218067
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to achieve capital growth and income in excess of the FTSE All Share Gross Total Return index (after fees have been deducted) over a three to five year period by investing in equity and equity related securities of UK companies.