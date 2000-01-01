Schroder UK Smaller Companies Z Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.26%
- 3 Year sharpe0.81
- 3 Year alpha4.54
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE Small Cap Ex Invest Trust TR GBP
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.91%
- SectorUK Smaller Companies
- Manager GroupSchroders
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B76V8019
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide capital growth in excess of the FTSE UK Series Small Cap ex Investment Trusts (Gross Total Return) index (after fees have been deducted) over a three to five year period by investing in equity and equity related securities of small-sized UK companies.