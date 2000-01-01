Schroder US Eq Inc Mxmsr Fund Z Inc £

Fund
  • Yield History4.79%
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkS&P 500 TR GBP
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.47%
  • SectorNorth America
  • Manager GroupSchroders
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BYP24Z16

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide income by investing in equity and equity related securities of large US companies. The Fund aims to deliver an income of 5% per year but this is not guaranteed and could change depending on market conditions.

