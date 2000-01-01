Schroder US Mid Cap Z Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.23%
- 3 Year sharpe0.65
- 3 Year alpha-1.87
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkRussell 2500 TR USD
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.91%
- SectorNorth America
- Manager GroupSchroders
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B7LDLV43
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide capital growth and income in excess of the Russell 2500 Total Return Lagged (Gross Total Return) index (after fees have been deducted) over a three to five year period by investing in equity and equity related securities of medium-sized US companies.