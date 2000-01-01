Scot Wid MM International Eq B
Fund Info
- Yield History1.14%
- 3 Year sharpe0.83
- 3 Year alpha-1.95
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE World Ex UK TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.81%
- SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupScottish Widows
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B02G7G07
Investment Strategy
The Fund’s aim is to provide total returns by investing at least two-thirds of the Fund's total assets in shares and other equity instruments which are issued by companies located around the world in various jurisdictions, excluding the UK. The Fund may also invest the remaining portion of its assets in other equities (including UK equities), in new issues for which application for listing on a stock exchange will be sought, in other transferable securities and in convertibles, warrants, money market instruments, deposits and in collective investment schemes.