Investment Strategy

The Fund’s aim is to provide an income by investing at least two-thirds of the Fund's total assets in shares and other equity instruments issued by companies domiciled in or carrying on a preponderant part of their business activities in the UK. The Fund may also invest the remaining portion of its assets in other equities, in new issues for which application for listing on a stock exchange will be sought, in other transferable securities and in convertibles, warrants, money market instruments, deposits and in collective investment schemes. The investments will be selected with a view to achieving the Fund’s objective of providing an income above the average for UK equity funds such as by investing in shares and other equity instruments with a high dividend paying ratio and longer-term capital growth.