Scottish Widows American Growth A

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.28%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.73
  • 3 Year alpha-3.09
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkS&P 500 TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.47%
  • SectorNorth America
  • Manager GroupScottish Widows
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0031631715

Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to provide long term capital growth through investment in a broad portfolio of predominantly North American companies with the emphasis on the USA. The Fund seeks to deliver performance, before deduction of management fees, in excess of the S&P 500 Index (the “Index”) with a similar level of overall volatility, over the long term.

