Scottish Widows Balanced Growth A
Fund Info
- Yield History1.51%
- 3 Year sharpe0.67
- 3 Year alpha-1.19
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkN/A
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.59%
- SectorUnclassified Sector
- Manager GroupScottish Widows
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B01ZDW68
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide capital growth by investing in regulated collective investment schemes which are currently and/or which have been managed or operated within the Lloyds Banking Group. These collective investment schemes will provide exposure to shares balanced with fixed interest securities and some exposure to cash.