Scottish Widows Balanced Growth A

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.51%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.67
  • 3 Year alpha-1.19
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkN/A
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.59%
  • SectorUnclassified Sector
  • Manager GroupScottish Widows
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B01ZDW68

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide capital growth by investing in regulated collective investment schemes which are currently and/or which have been managed or operated within the Lloyds Banking Group. These collective investment schemes will provide exposure to shares balanced with fixed interest securities and some exposure to cash.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .