Scottish Widows Environmental Inv A

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.39%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.92
  • 3 Year alpha2.45
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.62%
  • SectorUnclassified Sector
  • Manager GroupScottish Widows
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0031632010

Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to provide capital growth through investment in shares of UK companies that demonstrate a commitment to the protection and preservation of the natural environment.

