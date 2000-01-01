Scottish Widows European Gr A

Fund
  • Yield History1.52%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.65
  • 3 Year alpha-1.04
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI Europe Ex UK NR EUR
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.48%
  • SectorEurope Excluding UK
  • Manager GroupScottish Widows
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0031610909

The fund seeks to provide long term capital growth through investment in a broad portfolio of predominantly Continental European companies. The Fund seeks to deliver performance, before deduction of management fees, in excess of the MSCI Europe ex UK Index (the “Index”) with a similar level of overall volatility, over the long term.

