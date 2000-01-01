Scottish Widows European Gr A
Fund Info
- Yield History1.52%
- 3 Year sharpe0.65
- 3 Year alpha-1.04
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI Europe Ex UK NR EUR
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.48%
- SectorEurope Excluding UK
- Manager GroupScottish Widows
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0031610909
Investment Strategy
The fund seeks to provide long term capital growth through investment in a broad portfolio of predominantly Continental European companies. The Fund seeks to deliver performance, before deduction of management fees, in excess of the MSCI Europe ex UK Index (the “Index”) with a similar level of overall volatility, over the long term.