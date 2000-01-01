Scottish Widows Eurp Sel Gr A

Fund
  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe1.01
  • 3 Year alpha4.15
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE World Eur Ex UK TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.64%
  • SectorEurope Excluding UK
  • Manager GroupScottish Widows
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0031610784

The fund seeks to provide long term capital growth through investment in a select portfolio of primarily Continental European equities.

