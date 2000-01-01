Scottish Widows Eurp Sel Gr A
Fund Info
- Yield History-
- 3 Year sharpe1.01
- 3 Year alpha4.15
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE World Eur Ex UK TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.64%
- SectorEurope Excluding UK
- Manager GroupScottish Widows
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0031610784
Investment Strategy
The fund seeks to provide long term capital growth through investment in a select portfolio of primarily Continental European equities.