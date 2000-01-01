Scottish Widows Global Growth A

Fund
  • Yield History0.96%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.64
  • 3 Year alpha-3.1
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI World NR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.47%
  • SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupScottish Widows
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0031609786

Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to provide long term capital growth through investment in a broad portfolio of predominantly companies worldwide, including the UK. The Fund seeks to deliver performance, before deduction of management fees, in excess of a blended return of the MSCI World Index and the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the “Indices”) with a similar level of overall volatility, over the long term.

