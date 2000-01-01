Scottish Widows Global Growth A
Fund Info
- Yield History0.96%
- 3 Year sharpe0.64
- 3 Year alpha-3.1
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI World NR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.47%
- SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupScottish Widows
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0031609786
Investment Strategy
The fund seeks to provide long term capital growth through investment in a broad portfolio of predominantly companies worldwide, including the UK. The Fund seeks to deliver performance, before deduction of management fees, in excess of a blended return of the MSCI World Index and the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the “Indices”) with a similar level of overall volatility, over the long term.