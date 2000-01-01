Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to provide a high level of income and the potential for capital growth, through investment in non-investment grade corporate bonds* and other fixed interest securities. The benchmark index for the Fund is the Bloomberg Barclays Global High Yield Index hedged back to Sterling (the “Index”). The Fund is actively managed by the Investment Adviser who chooses investments with the aim of outperforming the Index by 1.5% per annum on a rolling 3 year basis, before deduction of fees.