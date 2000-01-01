Scottish Widows High Reserve A Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History4.31%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.53
  • 3 Year alpha-2.35
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkN/A
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.37%
  • SectorUK Equity & Bond Income
  • Manager GroupScottish Widows
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0031643124

Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to provide a regular quarterly income whilst providing some potential for capital growth through investment in the UK. The benchmark for the Fund is a blended return of the FTSE All Share Index and the iBOXX Sterling Corporate and Collateralised Index (the “Benchmark”). 75% of the Benchmark will consist of the FTSE All Share Index and 25% of the iBOXX Sterling Corporate and Collateralised Index.

