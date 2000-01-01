Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to provide a regular quarterly income whilst providing some potential for capital growth through investment in the UK. The benchmark for the Fund is a blended return of the FTSE All Share Index and the iBOXX Sterling Corporate and Collateralised Index (the “Benchmark”). 75% of the Benchmark will consist of the FTSE All Share Index and 25% of the iBOXX Sterling Corporate and Collateralised Index.