  • Yield History0.95%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.11
  • 3 Year alpha-0.75
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkJPM Government Bond (Local) EMU TR LCL
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.87%
  • SectorGlobal Bonds
  • Manager GroupScottish Widows
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0031959140

Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to provide an income and also capital growth by investing in global fixed interest and index-linked securities.The Fund will invest in fixed interest and index linked securities from global markets excluding South East Asia. At least 50% of the securities will be in Sterling and non-Sterling investment grade government bonds, including supranational bonds (these are a type of fixed interest security issued by two or more governmental organisations).

