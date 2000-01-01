Scottish Widows Latin Amer A Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.92%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.51
  • 3 Year alpha0.8
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI EM Latin America NR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.97%
  • SectorSpecialist
  • Manager GroupScottish Widows
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0031904146

Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to provide long term capital growth from a balanced portfolio of investments in the listed securities of companies based in Latin America or having a significant proportion of their business activities in one or more countries in Latin America.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .