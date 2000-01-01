Scottish Widows Pacific Growth B
Fund Info
- Yield History1.74%
- 3 Year sharpe0.10
- 3 Year alpha-1.6
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI AC Asia Pac Ex JPN NR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.60%
- IA SectorAsia Pacific Excluding Japan
- Manager GroupScottish Widows
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0031609901
Investment Strategy
The fund seeks to provide capital growth through investment in a broad portfolio of shares in Asian and Australasian companies, excluding Japan. The benchmark index for the Fund is the MSCI AC Asia Pacific ex Japan Index (the “Index”). The Investment Adviser seeks to outperform the Index by 1.25%* per annum on a rolling 3 year basis, before deduction of fees. At least 80% of the Fund will be invested in a portfolio of companies which are part of the Index. This will involve investing in shares and may also include equity-linked securities being depositary receipts.