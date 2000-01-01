Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to provide capital growth through investment in a broad portfolio of shares in Asian and Australasian companies, excluding Japan. The benchmark index for the Fund is the MSCI AC Asia Pacific ex Japan Index (the “Index”). The Investment Adviser seeks to outperform the Index by 1.25%* per annum on a rolling 3 year basis, before deduction of fees. At least 80% of the Fund will be invested in a portfolio of companies which are part of the Index. This will involve investing in shares and may also include equity-linked securities being depositary receipts.