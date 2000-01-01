Scottish Widows Strategic Growth A

Fund
  • Yield History0.82%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.35
  • 3 Year alpha-4.42
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.58%
  • IA SectorUnclassified Sector
  • Manager GroupScottish Widows
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0031903288

The fund aims to provide capital growth through investment in regulated collective investment schemes. These collective investment schemes will provide exposure to shares together with exposure to a mix of asset classes (including fixed interest securities, property and cash) and absolute return strategies.

