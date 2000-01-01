Scottish Widows Strategic Growth P Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.04%
- 3 Year sharpe-
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI World NR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.07%
- SectorUnclassified Sector
- Manager GroupScottish Widows
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BD498C16
Investment Strategy
To provide capital growth through investment in regulated collective investment schemes which are currently and/or which have been managed or operated within the Lloyds Banking Group. These collective investment schemes will provide exposure to shares and some exposure to fixed interest securities.