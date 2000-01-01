Scottish Widows Strategic Growth P Acc

  • Yield History2.04%
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI World NR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.07%
  • SectorUnclassified Sector
  • Manager GroupScottish Widows
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BD498C16

Investment Strategy

To provide capital growth through investment in regulated collective investment schemes which are currently and/or which have been managed or operated within the Lloyds Banking Group. These collective investment schemes will provide exposure to shares and some exposure to fixed interest securities.

