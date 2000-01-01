Scottish Widows UK Equity Income A Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History4.76%
- 3 Year sharpe0.41
- 3 Year alpha-2.24
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.37%
- SectorUK Equity Income
- Manager GroupScottish Widows
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0031643561
Investment Strategy
The fund seeks to provide income together with capital growth by investing in shares of UK companies. Investments are selected by the Investment Adviser which, collectively, aim to deliver an income of 110% of the dividend yield* of the FTSE All-Share Index (the “Index”) on a rolling 3 year basis, before deduction of fees, and outperform the Index by 1.25%** per annum on a rolling 3 year basis, before deduction of fees