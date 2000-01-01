Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to provide income together with capital growth by investing in shares of UK companies. Investments are selected by the Investment Adviser which, collectively, aim to deliver an income of 110% of the dividend yield* of the FTSE All-Share Index (the “Index”) on a rolling 3 year basis, before deduction of fees, and outperform the Index by 1.25%** per annum on a rolling 3 year basis, before deduction of fees