Scottish Widows UK Growth C
Fund Info
- Yield History3.32%
- 3 Year sharpe0.57
- 3 Year alpha-0.65
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)
- OCF0.61%
- SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupScottish Widows
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0031741514
Investment Strategy
The fund seeks to provide capital growth through investment in a broad portfolio of shares of UK companies. The benchmark index for the Fund is the FTSE All-Share Index (the “Index”). The Investment Adviser seeks to outperform the Index by 1.25%* per annum on a rolling 3 year basis, before deduction of fees.