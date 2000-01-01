Scottish Widows UK Growth C

Fund
  • Yield History3.32%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.57
  • 3 Year alpha-0.65
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.61%
  • SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupScottish Widows
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0031741514

Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to provide capital growth through investment in a broad portfolio of shares of UK companies. The benchmark index for the Fund is the FTSE All-Share Index (the “Index”). The Investment Adviser seeks to outperform the Index by 1.25%* per annum on a rolling 3 year basis, before deduction of fees.

