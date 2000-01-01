Scottish Widows UK Select Gr B

Fund
  • Yield History0.82%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.64
  • 3 Year alpha0.98
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.41%
  • SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupScottish Widows
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0031741738

The fund seeks to provide capital growth through investment in a select portfolio, typically 30 to 50 holdings, of UK shares.

