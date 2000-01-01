Scottish Widows UK Tracker G Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Fund Info

  • Yield History3.40%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.53
  • 3 Year alpha-1.09
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE 100 TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.00%
  • SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupScottish Widows
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B40FG372

Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to track the performance of the UK Equity Market as represented by the FTSE100 Index (the “Index”), before deduction of fees, by investing in UK shares. The Fund aims to invest in shares of all of the companies within the Index.

Latest news

