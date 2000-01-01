SEI GAF Aggressive GBP Wealth A Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.59%
- 3 Year sharpe0.73
- 3 Year alpha-2.99
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkN/A
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.13%
- Sector-
- Manager GroupSEI
- DomicileIreland
- ISINIE00B6390G16
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of The SEI Aggressive Fund is to provide capital growth and risk exposure in line with global equity markets. The Base Currency of the Fund is Sterling. While the Fund may have exposure to issuers globally, it is generally expected that under normal market conditions at least 30% of its net assets will be exposed to UK securities.