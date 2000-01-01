SEI GAF Growth GBP Wealth A Acc

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe0.08
  • 3 Year alpha-2.15
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkN/A
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.15%
  • IA Sector-
  • Manager GroupSEI
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00BYV1R971

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of The SEI Growth Fund is to provide capital growth and risk exposure predominantly in line with global equity markets. The Base Currency of the Fund is Sterling.

