Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the SEI Pacific Basin (ex-Japan) Equity Fund is long-term growth of capital and income through investment in a broadly diversified portfolio of Pacific Basin (ex-Japan) equity securities. The base currency of the Fund is U.S. Dollar. The Fund will invest in equity and equity related securities listed on Recognised Markets in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Korea, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, China, India and Pakistan. It is not proposed to invest in Japan. At all times the Fund’s investment in equity and equity related securities will represent at least 65% of the Fund’s net assets. The Portfolio Manager may also invest up to 20% of the Fund’s net assets in securities of issuers located outside the markets identified above.