Investment Strategy

The investment objective of The SEI Emerging Markets Equity Fund is capital appreciation primarily through investment in securities of emerging market issuers. The Base Currency of the Fund is U.S. Dollars. Normally the Fund will invest at least 65% of its net assets in the equity securities of emerging market issuers. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in the equity securities of non-emerging market issuers contained in the Morgan Stanley Capital International World Index (the “MSCI World Index”).