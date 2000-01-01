SEI GMF Emerg Markets Eq GBP Wlth A Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.71%
- 3 Year sharpe0.56
- 3 Year alpha-1.29
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMSCI World NR EUR
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.05%
- Sector-
- Manager GroupSEI
- DomicileIreland
- ISINIE00B3BPRB43
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of The SEI Emerging Markets Equity Fund is capital appreciation primarily through investment in securities of emerging market issuers. The Base Currency of the Fund is U.S. Dollars. Normally the Fund will invest at least 65% of its net assets in the equity securities of emerging market issuers. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in the equity securities of non-emerging market issuers contained in the Morgan Stanley Capital International World Index (the “MSCI World Index”).