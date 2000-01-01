Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to maximise total return from investing primarily in fixed income securities that are issued by issuers located in Emerging Market Countries. The Base Currency of the Fund is U.S. Dollars. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its effective exposure in debt securities of government, government-related and corporate issuers in Emerging Market Countries and of entities organised to restructure the outstanding debt of such issuers. The Portfolio Manager may also invest up to 20% of the Fund’s net assets in securities of issuers located in developed countries.