Investment Strategy

The investment objective of The SEI Global Fixed Income Fund is to generate current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing in global fixed income markets. The Base Currency of the Fund is U.S. Dollars. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in investment-grade fixed income securities and money market instruments that are listed or traded on Recognised Markets. No more than 10% of the Fund will be invested in securities that are rated below investment grade or are un-rated by both Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s.