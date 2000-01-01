Investment Strategy

The investment seeks capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of issuers located in Developed Countries which in the opinion of the Portfolio Manager have lower return volatility in aggregate than the market capitalization weighted average return volatility of issuers in Developed Countries. The Fund is expected to provide a degree of downside protection in falling global equity markets. In addition, the Fund is expected to lag in strongly rising global equity markets. The fund invests at least 65% of net assets in the equity securities of issuers located in different Developed Countries across all capitalization ranges.