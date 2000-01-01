Investment Strategy

The investment objective of The SEI High Yield Fixed Income Fund is to maximise total return from investing primarily in high yield fixed income securities. The Base Currency of the Fund is U.S. Dollars. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 65% of its net assets in fixed income securities that are rated below investment grade or, if not rated, that are determined to be of comparable quality by the Portfolio Manager. The Fund may also invest in equity, investment grade fixed income and money market securities that the Portfolio Manager believes are appropriate in light of the objective of the Fund.