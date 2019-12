Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the SEI Japan Equity Fund is long-term growth of capital and income through investment in a broadly diversified portfolio of Japanese equity securities. The base currency of the Fund is the Yen. The Fund will invest in equity and equity related securities (including warrants and convertible securities provided that no more than 5% of the Fund’s net assets will be invested in warrants and no more than 25% of the Fund’s net assets will be invested in convertible securities) listed on Recognised Markets in Japan. At all times the Fund’s investment in equity and equity related securities will represent at least 65% of the Fund’s net assets. The Portfolio Manager may also invest up to 20% of the Fund’s net assets in securities of non-Japanese issuers.